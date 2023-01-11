Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the designation of Galvez as DND chief

January 11, 2023

The decision of the President to appoint Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. to take the helm of the Department of National Defense (DND) is a welcome development.

Galvez, as a former AFP chief of staff and a bemedaled Army officer, is qualified in taking the reins of the department in charge of supervising the overall defense program of the country. I am hoping that Galvez will eventually be nominated for confirmation before the Commission on Appointments to allow him to fully discharge his functions and responsibilities, not just in an acting capacity. He has also proved his mettle as National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar. This move by the President, hopefully, will somehow give a sense of stability insofar as the leadership in the DND and its attached agencies/organizations are concerned.

Galvez's appointment which came three days after the designation of Gen. Andres Centino as AFP chief of staff will put to rest talks of unrest among the major service branches of the AFP.

