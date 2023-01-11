SOS Children’s Village Association Program Development Advisor Fatma Amcaoğlu Meets with EMU Psychology Deparment Students

Organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools, 11th International Career Days continued with EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Psychology Department. The event took place at the Department of Psychology where SOS Children’s Village Association National Program Development Advisor Fatma Amcaoğlu got together with EMU Arts and Science Faculty, Psychology Department students.

In the said seminar, Amcaoğlu examined the alternative work areas of psychology graduates through the example of civil society. Students showed great interest in the event. Moreover, Amcaoğlu talked about her duty at the SOS Children’s Village, her life and her career path. Amcaoğlu also gave advice to EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Psychology students about the difficulties they may encounter in their careers and how they can overcome these difficulties. After the question and answer session, the seminar ended with EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Head of Psychology Department Prof. Dr. Fatih Bayraktar presenting a plaque of appreciation to Fatma Amcaoğlu.

Within the scope of the 11th International Career Days, which will continue throughout the 2022-2023 Academic Year, students will be informed about the job opportunities and career opportunities that await them, and they will also have the opportunity to ask the experts questions about their field of expertise.