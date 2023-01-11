Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,878 in the last 365 days.

SOS Children’s Village Association Program Development Advisor Fatma Amcaoğlu Meets with EMU Psychology Deparment Students

Organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools, 11th International Career Days continued with EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty, Psychology Department. The event took place at the Department of Psychology where SOS Children’s Village Association National Program Development Advisor Fatma Amcaoğlu got together with EMU Arts and Science Faculty, Psychology Department students.

Fatma Amcaoğlu

In the said seminar, Amcaoğlu examined the alternative work areas of psychology graduates through the example of civil society. Students showed great interest in the event. Moreover, Amcaoğlu talked about her duty at the SOS Children’s Village, her life and her career path. Amcaoğlu also gave advice to EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Psychology students about the difficulties they may encounter in their careers and how they can overcome these difficulties. After the question and answer session, the seminar ended with EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Head of Psychology Department Prof. Dr. Fatih Bayraktar presenting a plaque of appreciation to Fatma Amcaoğlu.

Within the scope of the 11th International Career Days, which will continue throughout the 2022-2023 Academic Year, students will be informed about the job opportunities and career opportunities that await them, and they will also have the opportunity to ask the experts questions about their field of expertise.

You just read:

SOS Children’s Village Association Program Development Advisor Fatma Amcaoğlu Meets with EMU Psychology Deparment Students

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.