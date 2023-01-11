EMU Special Education Department Discusses the Therapeutic Use of Montessori Approach

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Special Education Department organized a “The Therapeutic Use of Montessori Approach in Special Education” themed conference where Dokuz Eylül University, Education Faculty, Special Education Department Chair Prof. Dr. Sunay Yıldırım Doğru participated as a guest speaker. The event took place at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

Attended by students, academicians, special education institution administrative and teachers, the conference focused on the history, characteristics, principles, activities and materials of the Montessori Approach. Participants also had the opportunity to watch practical examples of the use of the approach with different disability groups. At the end of the conference, Prof. Dr. Sunay Yıldırım Doğru answered the questions of the students and Vice Dean of EMU Education Faculty Assist. Prof. Dr. Hatice Nilay Hasipoğlu presented an appreciation plaque to Prof. Dr. Sunay Yıldırım Doğru.