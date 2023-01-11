Early 2023 New Year Deals and Documentary Hero Recruiting From BLUETTI

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, kickstarts a themed promotion from Jan. 10 to 26, 2023, to celebrate the new year and Australia Day. In addition, it is holding an open call for "BLUETTI Heroes" among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

All BLUETTI users can apply to be a BLUETTI hero this year. About 15 applicants will be selected to participate in the filming of documentaries and can pick any BLUETTI products under $1000 as a gift.

The following generators enjoy 22% off during this early sale.

AC300+ B300-Modular Power Backup System

With a modular approach, the AC300&B300 combo allows for easy upgrade to an all-house power system to meet every need, maxing out at 12,288Wh. The AC300 inverter can comfortably power all regular household appliances with 3,000W continuous output and 6,000W surge capability. Its recharging rate can top 5,400W if combining 3,000 AC input and 2,400 solar input, which is supported by two separate MPPT controllers.

AC200MAX All-in-one Power Beast

A successor to the AC200P, the AC200 Max offers expandable options with additional battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in the belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 13 outlets, plus two wireless charging pads on top. There are seven ways to top up this all-round power beast, including 1400W AC and solar dual charging.

EP500 Home Emergency Power

It features a 5,100Wh capacity, a 2,000W inverter, and 14 outlets, great for home emergencies and off-grid living. For easy mobility, it's equipped with four smooth and solid wheels on the bottom. It does not take much time to recharge the large battery. Combining solar and AC charging inputs up to 1,800W, the EP500 can be recharged in just 3.3 hours. It also supports 24/7 UPS to protect essential loads from outages.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.au

Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/

Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial

Contact Information:

Amanda Yan

Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI

pr@bluetti.com

+8615013559696



Related Images











Image 1: Sun Shines Wherever You Go









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment