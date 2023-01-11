New fabric and BERNINA sewing machine shop, Finger Lakes Fabrics, to open in Skaneateles, NY, after the New Year–Grand Opening Celebration week starts January 10

/EIN News/ -- SKANEATELES, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, the path to becoming a retail quilt shop owner and BERNINA dealer and technician might be winding. It certainly was for shop owner Jolene Fitch. Jolene had recently retired from her career in healthcare administration when she wandered into her local quilt shop while they were just starting a sewing class. She jumped right in and signed up for the course. And loved it. Soon she started working at Patchwork Plus.



Two years later, when the owners decided to retire and close the shop, Jolene knew there would be a void in her community. So, she decided to open Finger Lake Fabrics with her business partner Amy McNamara. The new shop is located at 1400 Genesee Street in Skaneateles, New York. 13152.

The shop’s Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, through Tuesday, January 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Sunday and Monday.) There will be giveaways, refreshments, raffles, and more. "Everyone that comes to the Grand Opening can fill out a form and be entered to win a new BERNINA 325 sewing machine valued at about $1,500!” said Jolene.

“We are excited to open a shop and become a new dealer for BERNINA. We own and use BERNINA machines to create projects that bring us joy. We look forward to working with current BERNINA owners and helping others to join the BERNINA family,” said Jolene. “I fell in love with my BERNINA. They are reliable and well-built.”

Jolene was pleased that the creative director from Patchwork Plus, Kathy Trupiano, and the rest of the employees decided to join the staff at Finger Lakes Fabrics. “I feel very blessed to have them join our team; they all have wonderful relationships with our community,” she said.

“I’ve been sewing on a BERNINA since 1998. I look forward to continuing to sell and teach our customers about this great line of machines in this new shop,” said Kathy.

The 6,500 square foot shop will be filled with fabric, notions, BERNINA and bernette sewing, serging and longarm machines, accessories, and, of course, lots of sewing projects, quilt samples, and inspiration.

“We will have an inspiration room, a design center with a design wall, and places for customers to lay out their quilts and projects. Our dedicated classroom with a media studio will be humming with activity in the very near future. We will be doing lots of live and online teaching and demonstrations on Facebook live, including a block of the month series,” she said. “We will have many classes at all skill levels, including quilting, sewing, and mastery machine classes. We have our activities for January – April posted on our website for your review and sign-ups. See our website for more details at www.fingerlakesfabrics.com.”

“In addition, every Tuesday at 3 p.m., we will broadcast a weekly series called ‘What’s New With The Two of You?’ where I will sit down with Kathy. We will discuss anything new in the shop or the industry, feature new products, fabric lines, machine accessories, and do demonstrations. Like us on Facebook to tune in to our discussions,” said Jolene.

Our shop is where creativity and community meet! We have partnered with a non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). SHP makes beds for kids. At our Grand Opening, we will hand out pillowcase kits to customers and encourage them to take them home to make, then return them to be donated to this great volunteer organization. “Our creative community is amazing, and we will continue looking for ways to partner and support non-profit organizations,” Jolene said.

We are also happy that the shop, Pick Your Stitch will become a BERNINA sub-dealer for us. The shop is located at 6701 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse, New York. Shop owner, Amy McNamara, is also a part owner of Finger Lakes Fabrics.

“I love using the Q 24 Longarm on the frame! I am also thrilled to bring BERNINA to Pick Your Stitch,” said Amy.

“We encourage everyone in the creative community to stop by and see our new shop and test drive a new BERNINA sewing machine!” said Jolene.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2110556b-be6f-4ba6-92d1-95ab9e44283b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b8bc10d-37eb-4d54-8584-82697cedac5d

Contact Information eking@beedance.co