When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 10, 2023 FDA Publish Date: January 10, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish Company Name: Daiso California, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling the below listed Tohato and Kashiwado snacks due of undeclared allergen ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Tohato and Kashiwado Snacks were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens. Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the below listed Tohato or Kashiwado snacks may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.