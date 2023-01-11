Manchin Statement on Consumer Product Safety Commission Considering Gas Stove Ban

January 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on reports that the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is considering a gas stove ban.





“This is a recipe for disaster. The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on. If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to reevaluate the commission.”