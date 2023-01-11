New York State Farmland Protection Working Group to Meet Friday, ...

The New York State Farmland Protection Working Group (FPWG) gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

The FPWG is a coordinated effort among the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting, and the New York State Department of Public Service.

The goal of the FPWG is to recommend strategies to the State that encourage and facilitate input from municipalities on the siting process of major renewable energy facilities and to minimize the impact of siting on agriculture.

The meeting will take place online. To view the webinar live, please visit https://meetny.webex.com/weblink/register/r1050dc3f1ae2bd4cf119c27518d15abe at 12:00 pm on December 16.

A recording of the meeting and a transcript will be made available after the meeting at https://agriculture.ny.gov/land-and-water/farmland-protection-working-group.