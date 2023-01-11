Secretary Naig Comments on Gov. Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 10, 2023) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after Gov. Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address:

“Gov. Reynolds’ bold vision, strong leadership, and responsible fiscal management has kept Iowa on a path of sustained excellence. I am eager to continue our productive partnership with Gov. Reynolds and the Legislature to scale up our statewide water quality efforts, build markets for our products at home and abroad, attract and retain talent for Iowa careers, and protect animal health. Agriculture is the bedrock of Iowa’s economy and so many of our communities, and I remain optimistic about the exciting potential that exists in all 99 counties.”