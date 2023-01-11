HOV 2+ Requirement Lifted in Outbound Direction Starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the lifting of the outbound (northbound) 2+ occupant requirement on the I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, January 11.

Due to utility work occurring near the Washington Place, Bedford Avenue, Bigelow Boulevard intersection, the HOV 2+ occupant requirement will be lifted in the outbound direction through late February. Motorists will not be required to have at least two passengers when traveling in the outbound direction while this work is occurring.

The inbound (southbound) HOV 2+ occupant requirement will continue to be enforced.

The HOV lanes are used to reduce congestion along Interstate 279 (Parkway North) by promoting ridesharing via carpooling, van pooling, or public transportation. Trucks are not permitted on the HOV.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

