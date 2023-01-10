Standing NATO Maritime Group Two Sets Sail With New Flagship

The James E Williams transited the Strait of Gibraltar later that day. She transited east into the Mediterranean Sea to start her training, surveillance activities and task group assignments with the other NATO vessels in the task group. Currently, SNMG2 is comprised of its new flagship USS James E Williams as well as Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carlo Margottini (F 592), and Aquitaine-class frigate FS Alsace (D656).

“James E Williams has quickly demonstrated that she is ready to execute the demanding responsibilities of NATO task group flagship” said U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta, commander of SNMG2. “The ship has quickly integrated into a multi-national environment, seamlessly operating and communicating with Allied warships. Her addition, along with that of ITS Carlo Margottini and FS Alsace, strengthen our deterrence and defense posture and deny adversaries of any possible opportunities for aggression.”

As a NATO task group, SNMG2 prioritizes its mandate to enhance the collective readiness, responsiveness, deployable readiness, integration and interoperability of its forces. Its focus is on deterrence and defense against all adversaries in the maritime domain, upholding freedom of navigation, securing maritime trade routes and protecting the main lines of communication.

SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance's solidarity and cohesion afloat. This continuous maritime capability performs a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.

SNMG2 is one of four Standing Naval Forces that operate under NATO Allied Maritime Command, headquartered in Northwood, United Kingdom.

