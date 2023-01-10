Governor Katie Hobbs’ First State Of The State Address Draws Applause For Bold Vision For Arizona

PHOENIX – On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State Address outlining a plan for bipartisan cooperation with the Arizona Legislature to build an Arizona for everyone. Arizona’s 24th governor welcomed candid discussion about the issues facing the state and clarified her top priorities: Build a resilient, innovative and prosperous Arizona for everyone.

Arizona Republic: Arizona public schools have a powerful ally in Gov. Katie Hobbs. It's about time

“Her State of the State speech was first and foremost an education speech with the largest portion focused on the needs of Arizona district schools. Hobbs signaled that she will champion traditional public schools and their classroom teachers while casting a more skeptical eye on charter schools and other engines of education choice.”

Arizona Capitol Times: Hobbs calls for more money for public schools, oversight for charters in first State of the State

“Gov. Katie Hobbs is putting education at the top of her agenda for 2023. In her State of the State address on Monday afternoon, Democrat Hobbs said she wants to lift a spending cap that could kneecap public schools, increase funding for public education – specifically teacher pay – and improve oversight of non-district schools that receive public money.”

ABC15: Governor Katie Hobbs gives State of the State address with a strong financial position

“Hobbs assumes control of a state with a strong economy and a solid financial position, with a large budget surplus forecast for the next fiscal year. But headwinds are on the horizon. Phoenix has some of the nation’s highest inflation levels and housing costs have soared as rapid population growth has outpaced home construction, belying the state’s reputation for affordability. Furthermore, the water supply is constrained by draught.”

KVOA: Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers

“Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday praised President Joe Biden's weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. “I am encouraged by the White House’s recent actions to finally visit the border and to start proposing real steps to begin addressing the problems of the current system,” Hobbs said. “And while optimistic, I will also continue to push Congress to do its job and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

AZPM: The Buzz: A look at Arizona's new government

“Among them is Governor Katie Hobbs, who becomes the first Democrat to hold that position since Janet Napolitano left for a federal cabinet appointment in 2009. Hobbs said she will put the past behind her and work across the aisle.

“If you're ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state and my door will always be open,” she said.”

Arizona Mirror: Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration

“Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations.

‘This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,’ said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. ‘It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath of air that I think a lot of tribal communities have been waiting for.’”

Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers:

“The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) – Arizona Chapter looks forward to working together with Governor Hobbs and the Arizona Legislature to create policies that reflect the values of Arizona, promote social justice as well as social change, and that foster an environment that treats all individuals with equal respect and dignity.”

The Arizona Board of Regents:

“With her State of the State address today, Governor Hobbs made clear she is prioritizing education and has a keen understanding of the linkage between Arizona’s public schools and universities and the economy. The Arizona Board of Regents applauds her focus and stands committed to ensuring our public universities remain affordable and accessible to students and families across our state.”

Vets Forward:

“We cannot understate the importance of having an Arizona Office of Resilience. As Veterans, we understand the national security implications of building a more sustainable, resilient, and livable Arizona for everyone and expect the AZleg to take action.”

