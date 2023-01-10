Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,878 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hobbs Statement on Federal Court Order Against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

PHOENIXGovernor Katie Hobbs released the following statement regarding the federal court order outlining the planned injunction against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry:

“Arizona’s correctional facilities have been in desperate need of systemic improvements for far too long. Years of failed leadership have left this institution without adequate staffing, medical care, or accountability. The system is broken and will require a committed, long-term plan for implementing fair standards to improve the health and safety conditions for correctional officers and incarcerated individuals,” Governor Hobbs said. “My administration is committed to ensuring Arizona’s prison system operates within constitutional requirements.”

Background 

The U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, on Monday, issued a remedial order to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry outlining the requirements of the planned injunction to remedy constitutional violations regarding medical and mental health requirements.

 

You just read:

Governor Hobbs Statement on Federal Court Order Against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.