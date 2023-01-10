Governor Hobbs Statement on Federal Court Order Against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement regarding the federal court order outlining the planned injunction against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry:

“Arizona’s correctional facilities have been in desperate need of systemic improvements for far too long. Years of failed leadership have left this institution without adequate staffing, medical care, or accountability. The system is broken and will require a committed, long-term plan for implementing fair standards to improve the health and safety conditions for correctional officers and incarcerated individuals,” Governor Hobbs said. “My administration is committed to ensuring Arizona’s prison system operates within constitutional requirements.”

Background

The U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, on Monday, issued a remedial order to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry outlining the requirements of the planned injunction to remedy constitutional violations regarding medical and mental health requirements.