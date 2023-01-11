Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Gressly

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman welcomed UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly to the Department of State to follow up on progress launching the Safer oil tanker operation and discuss our efforts to address humanitarian and economic challenges in Yemen. The Deputy Secretary conveyed strong U.S. support for UN-led efforts to prevent an economic, humanitarian, and environmental disaster from the Safer and stressed the need for immediate implementation of the operation. Deputy Secretary Sherman also called on donors to support the 2023 UN appeal for Yemen, recognizing that Yemen remains one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Both agreed that continued life-saving humanitarian assistance must be combined with efforts to address the economic crisis, which is interlinked with the humanitarian crisis and a major driver of the conflict.