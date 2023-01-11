Submit Release
Licenses for excess tag January antlerless season go on sale Jan. 11

Deer licenses for the excess tag January antlerless season will go on sale beginning at midnight on Jan. 11, for counties with unsold county antlerless licenses.

County specific antlerless licenses quota information is available in real time at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/RealTimeQuotas.aspx then select Antlerless Deer by County from the drop-down menu.

Licenses will be available beginning Jan. 11, until the quotas are filled. Due to the compressed timeline, these licenses will not be available online. Only antlerless deer may be taken during this season. Only centerfire rifles .223 caliber to .500 caliber with a published or calculated muzzle energy of 500-foot pounds or higher are allowed in the excess tag January antlerless season.

