Applicants Sought for Hawaiʻi Elections Commission

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has been notified by the State of Hawaiʻi Elections Commission of the need to appoint an individual to the Commission to fill the following vacancy, under the authority conferred by Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 11-7(c):

The unexpired term of William Dean (County of Hawaiʻi) that will expire on June 30, 2024.

As vacancies on the Commission shall be filled with a person from the same county as the departing elections commission member, Chief Justice Recktenwald is soliciting applications from residents of the County of Hawaiʻi for this vacancy. Please note that persons currently taking an active part in political management or in political campaigns cannot serve on the Commission.

Any resident of the County of Hawaiʻi who is interested in serving on the State of Hawaiʻi Elections Commission should submit a resume and cover letter that includes the following information:

1. A statement explaining why they are qualified to serve on the Commission.

2. Education and employment history.

3. A list of immediate relatives who serve in elected office.

4. A disclosure of any pending litigation, tax, or criminal matter, any potential conflict of interest with regard to the duties of the Commission, or anything else that could adversely affect your ability to serve on the Commission.

5. The names and contact information of three references.

Cover letters and resumes may be sent to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaiʻi

417 S. King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: 808-539-4703

Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Resumes must be post-marked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Friday, January 20, 2023. The names of all applicants will be made public. Once appointed, the individual’s term will be effective through June 30, 2024.

More information about the Commission can be found in Chapter 11 of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes and on the Commission’s website.