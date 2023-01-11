SECNAV Announces Sponsors for the Future USS Telesforo Trinidad

The ship’s two sponsors are Ms. Christine Trinidad, one of the great-granddaughters of Medal of Honor recipient Petty Officer 2nd Class Telesforo de la Cruz Trinidad; and retired Rear Adm. Connie Mariano, the first Filipino-American in history to become a U.S. Navy Admiral, and the first military woman in American history to be appointed White House Physician.

“A ship’s commanding officer will change hands, and the crew will come and go, but the sponsors hold a special bond through the ship’s entire lifetime,” said Del Toro. “I am excited for the enduring partnership that Christine and Connie will build with this ship and the crew in the years to come.”

Telesforo Trinidad was a fireman in the U.S. Navy who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Mexican waters near La Paz, on board the USS San Diego on Jan. 21, 1915. He is the second service member, and the first and only sailor of Asian descent to receive the award in peacetime. Trinidad served during both World Wars before retiring to the Philippines.

