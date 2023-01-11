Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,907 in the last 365 days.

SHERRY LANSING NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. UMG announced today that its Board of Directors has designated Sherry Lansing as Chairman of the Board with effect from January 10, 2023. Ms. Lansing will succeed Judy Craymer CBE, who has decided to retire from the Board with effect from the same date, to focus on her activities as a film and theatre producer. The Board is very grateful for Ms. Craymer's contributions to the Company.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts:

Investors  
Erika Begun – investorrelations@umusic.com

Media  
James Murtagh-Hopkins – communicationsnl@umusic.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherry-lansing-named-chairman-of-the-board-of-universal-music-group-nv-301718246.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

You just read:

SHERRY LANSING NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.