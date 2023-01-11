Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives

The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians' ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible.

Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drownings by 88 percent. Other precautions like installing fencing around a pool, having a safety pool cover, or placing a floating alarm that alerts when someone enters the pool can also keep children and adults safe from drowning.

Pool Shark H2O is a Vermont-based company that focuses on the health and safety of all things pools, nation-wide. The app created by Pool Shark H2O, is a digital pool log and maintenance system that allows necessary, up-to-date information to be shared with pool staff, in several languages, ensuring all team members have the information needed to keep commercial pool water safe and in proper chemical balance. The app alerts staff if water hasn’t been tested or when chemicals need to be added to the pool to keep it safe and within health department limits. Pool Shark H2O cares about swimming pool safety in all aspects, so when you upgrade to the modern technology of the Pool Shark H2O app, you will not only save money, time, and work; you will be helping to save lives too.

About the USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by Saving Lives, Building Champions and Impacting Communities. Whether equipping children and adults with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim, providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, or broadening community access to the sport, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the rewarding experience of swimming to all, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org/foundation.

