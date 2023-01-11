University of Phoenix Chief Operating Officer Raghu Krishnaiah featured on "The Balancing Act" podcast

Krishnaiah joins host Dr. Andrew Temte to discuss data literacy and data skills acquisition in workforce training and career development

Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer of the University of Phoenix was a featured guest of "The Balancing Act" podcast, in an episode dedicated to how organizational leaders should approach data literacy as a skill. The podcast episode with Krishnaiah, "The Skill of Data Literacy, Part 2," was released on December 22, 2022, and features insights from Krishnaiah and podcast host Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, discussing how leadership and specifically the role of chief operating officer can be critical to promoting data literacy as a skill throughout an organization.

A recent global report found that data leaders see a significant lack in employees' data literacy and its impact on businesses' ability to use data effectively.

"The COO needs to talk about the power and benefits that you can get from becoming data savvy and be an advocate for data literacy," shares Krishnaiah. "Understanding data and data connections can help build meaningful understanding of an organization and planning its trajectory, but you have to make sure that your people have the time and accessibility to building their data literacy as a skill."

Hosted by Temte, an author and leader in workforce management and organizational health guidance, and co-host Dan Strafford, "The Balancing Act" podcast focuses on the balancing acts played each day in individuals' professional and personal lives, and explores with expert guests the topics that are essential to the creation of high-functioning leaders, teams, and individual contributors.

"As important a skill as data literacy is today, leaders like Raghu understand we are entering a time when it will be absolutely crucial for effective business management," Temte said. "With the huge and expanding amount of data available to us, knowing which data is valuable and how to use it to make informed decisions is something that will separate high achieving companies from their competition in a big way."

Krishnaiah's career as a seasoned change agent and strategist spans more than 20 years of progressive P&L management, strategy, sales and marketing, product, operations, technology, human resources, and data-analytics responsibilities. As the Chief Operating Officer at University of Phoenix, Krishnaiah is instrumental in the transformation of the University and responsible for all operating strategy and results. Krishnaiah earned both a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

The podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and Spotify, with the December 22 episode and further podcast information available here.

