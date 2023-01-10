Pelosi Announces Nearly $1.4 Million in Federal Grants for the Arts in San Francisco

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced today that 57 organizations and individuals in San Francisco will receive nearly $1.4 million in federal grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. This funding was allocated through the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, and Research Awards categories, as well as Literature Fellowships.

“From our fine arts museums and film festivals to our theater troupes and dance companies, the arts are a force for unity in our country and play a critical role in San Francisco’s economy,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “This $1.4 million investment in San Francisco’s artistic development will further weave the beautiful cultural tapestry of our City. We must ensure federal funding for the arts continues to flow so that our talented communities in San Francisco and across the country remain vibrant and thriving for generations to come.”

The first round of NEA recommended awards for fiscal year 2023 include the following organizations and individuals in California’s 11th Congressional district: