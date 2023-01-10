Pelosi Announces Nearly $1.4 Million in Federal Grants for the Arts in San Francisco
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced today that 57 organizations and individuals in San Francisco will receive nearly $1.4 million in federal grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. This funding was allocated through the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, and Research Awards categories, as well as Literature Fellowships.
“From our fine arts museums and film festivals to our theater troupes and dance companies, the arts are a force for unity in our country and play a critical role in San Francisco’s economy,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “This $1.4 million investment in San Francisco’s artistic development will further weave the beautiful cultural tapestry of our City. We must ensure federal funding for the arts continues to flow so that our talented communities in San Francisco and across the country remain vibrant and thriving for generations to come.”
The first round of NEA recommended awards for fiscal year 2023 include the following organizations and individuals in California’s 11th Congressional district:
- 3rd i South Asian Independent Film - $15,000 to support 3rd i Films' San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival and associated public programming.
- 826 National - $15,000 to support the publication of an anthology of student writing.
- 826 Valencia - $15,000 to support creative writing programs and publication of student work.
- American Conservatory Theatre Foundation - $20,000 to support actor salaries for the production of "The Headlands" by Christopher Chen, directed by Pam MacKinnon.
- Amy Seiwert's Imagery - $10,000 to support an artistic fellowship program which commissions new work and provides administrative support for the selected fellow, Natalia Adorlee.
- Arab Film and Media Institute - $15,000 to support the Arab Women's Showcase and associated public programming.
- Asian Art Museum Foundation of San Francisco - $50,000 to support an exhibition that explores the connection between the visual arts and dance in the Indian cultural sphere.
- Bay Area Video Coalition, Inc. - $30,000 to support the Preservation Access Program, which provides affordable access to video and audio preservation services.
- Capacitor Performance - $20,000 to support an interdisciplinary cohort of deaf electrical engineering and dance students at Gallaudet University for the development of an interactive sculptural design.
- Center for Asian American Media - $25,000 to support CAAMFest, a media arts festival dedicated to Asian and Asian American cinematic works, and related public programming celebrating Asian American culture.
- Center for the Art of Translation - $30,000 to support the publication and promotion of international literature.
- Chinese Culture Foundation of San Francisco - $20,000 to support a group exhibition and public programming.
- Circus Bella - $15,000 to support Circus in the Parks.
- Corporation of the Fine Arts Museums - $35,000 to support a survey featuring the work of Lee Mingwei organized by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco and presented at the de Young Museum.
- CounterPulse - $10,000 to support the Artist Residency and Commissioning program, which provides space and support for emerging and mid-career choreographers.
- Creativity Explored - $20,000 to support art programming and professional development opportunities with a focus on artists with developmental disabilities.
- Design History Foundation, Inc. - $20,000 to support an online publication series in "Places Journal" about the built environment of the U.S. highway system.
- Embodiment Project - $20,000 to support the continued development, presentation, and tour of "Grain of Tooth Inside of Sand (SAND)," a multidisciplinary dance production.
- Eyes and Ears Foundation - $10,000 to support the San Francisco International Arts Festival.
- Fangary, Antony - $25,000 to support a creative writing fellowship.
- Filmmakers Collaborative - $25,000 to support For Us, By Us, an incubator program for documentary filmmakers based in the Bay Area.
- Foglifter Press - $10,000 to support the publication and promotion of the literary journal "Foglifter."
- Frameline - $20,000 to support the 47th annual San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival and Encore, a free curated film series.
- Gray Area Foundation for the Arts - $30,000 to support the Gray Area Festival and associated programming focused on arts at the intersection of technology.
- Hope Mohr Dance - $10,000 to support the creation of a new dance work as part of the Dancing Distributed Leadership (DDL) project, with associated engagement activities.
- Independent Television Service, Inc. - $50,000 to support the selection, acquisition, packaging, and promotion of films for the public television series "Independent Lens," and additional public programming such as the "Indie Lens Pop-Up" series.
- Independent Television Service, Inc. - $50,000 to support a community-based participatory, mixed-methods research study that documents and supports ethical and accountable filmmaking practices.
- Kronos Performing Arts Association - $35,000 to support a commissioning, performance, education, and preservation project celebrating the Kronos Quartet's history.
- Kultivate Labs - $10,000 to support creative storytelling workshops for high school students.
- Marigold Project Inc. - $10,000 to support multidisciplinary arts festival.
- McSweeney's Literary Arts Fund - $20,000 to support staff salaries related to the publication of the literary journal McSweeney's Quarterly Concern.
- Mixed Bag Productions - $10,000 to support "9/within the heart," a project that will include workshops and performances.
- Museum of Craft and Design - $20,000 to support an exhibition examining the COVD-19 pandemic's impact on Bay Area artists.
- Newman, Denise - $10,000 to support the translation from the Danish of the novella "Natalja's Stories" by Inger Christensen.
- ODC - $10,000 to support the creation and presentation of dance works from Artistic Director Brenda Way and guest choreographer Dexandro Montalvo.
- ODC Theater - $15,000 to support the presentation of performance artists as part of the State of Play Festival.
- Open Architecture Collaborative, Inc. - $25,000 to support the Pathways to Equity Fellowship, a leadership development program for community design practitioners.
- Opera Parallele - $25,000 to support the production of "The Shining" in a new orchestration by composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell.
- Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale - $20,000 to support performances of "The No One's Rose" at Lincoln Center in New York City.
- Playwrights Foundation, Inc. - $25,000 to support the Bay Area Playwrights Festival.
- Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project - $20,000 to support the Queer Women of Color Film Festival and associated public programming.
- Root Division - $25,000 to support a series of exhibitions, accompanying catalogues, and public programming featuring work by contemporary artists.
- Roxie Theater - $15,000 to support a year-round curated series of Spanish-language films and associated public programming.
- San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company - $10,000 to support the development and world premiere production of "Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin" by Jamie Zee and Michael Gene Sullivan.
- San Francisco Cinematheque - $25,000 to support Crossroads, a festival dedicated to experimental film, video, and performance-based cinema.
- San Francisco Film Society - $20,000 to support film exhibition programming, including the SFFILM Festival, film screenings, and educational programs.
- San Francisco Institute of Possibility - $15,000 to support multidisciplinary programming.
- San Francisco Jazz Organization - $25,000 to support SFJAZZ Collective national touring and outreach activities.
- San Francisco Jewish Film Festival - $15,000 to support the Jewish Film Institute's San Francisco Jewish Film Festival.
- San Francisco Opera Association - $70,000 to support the presentation of "Omar," a new work by composers Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, with a libretto by Giddens.
- San Francisco Symphony - $50,000 to support artist fees for concert performances of Gabriel Kahane's "emergency shelter intake form" and Julia Wolfe's "Her Story."
- Snider, Bruce - $25,000 to support a creative writing fellowship.
- SomArts - $40,000 to support multidisciplinary arts programming.
- The Lab SF - $50,000 to support a residency and commissioning program.
- Women's Audio Mission - $45,000 to support Girls on the Mic, a free digital media arts training and mentorship program primarily for girls and gender-diverse youth.
- World Arts West - $60,000 to support the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival.
- Yerba Buena Arts & Events - $35,000 to support a series of multidisciplinary arts programs at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival.