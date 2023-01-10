Submit Release
SEI’s Anisha Nazareth in DW: Emissions of the rich and famous

“The top 1% use basically a similar amount to the bottom 50% of humanity — and so obviously that, just in terms of scale, is a ridiculous proportion of the carbon budget,” she said.

The DW report focuses mostly on air travel, detailing some of the solutions that could curb excessive flights but also face fierce opposition, such as flight taxes and frequent flyer levies.

Furthermore, Nazareth points out, the wealthy can use their influence as spenders and their connections to decision makers to slow progress.

“A bigger problem is really the way they exert political influence through campaign donations — and influence in general on the lifestyles of everybody else,” she said.

