A Migrant Makes Leadership Bloom in the Heart of the Sahara Desert

Agadez, 10 January 2023 – Ibrahima had been chosen as a country delegate by the close to 300 Malian migrants staying at the transit centre run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the city of Agadez, in the heart of the Sahara Desert in Niger.

He left his home in southwest Mali and family behind in 2008 in search of a better life.

“In my village in Mali, I used to sell water. One day, I made enough money, so I decided to go to Morocco in the hopes of continuing by sea to Spain,” he recounts. “The boat journey was a disaster, some even died at sea. We were eventually returned to Morocco.”

But Ibrahima was determined to try again to make it to Europe, this time through Algeria. “I decided to walk the whole way. I ended up stranded at the border with Algeria,” he recalls.

In September 2022, with no means to continue or go back home, Ibrahima found his way to IOM's transit centre in Assamaka, a commune in the Agadez region. A few days later, he was transferred to IOM’s transit centre in Arlit before finally arriving at the centre in Agadez.