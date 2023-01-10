Voices of Muslim hosts renowned scholar Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah for a series of lectures
The Atlanta Muslim community is grateful to Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah for honoring us with his visit and sharing part of his 30 years research to enlighten us.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices of Muslims (VoM) and Sir Foundation sponsored Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah’s visit to Georgia for a series of lectures based on his new book “ Islam and the English Enlightenment – the untold Story” in various Masjids around metro Atlanta. Dr. Shah is an Imam, a Hafiz (memorized the entire Quran by heart), religious scholar, author of 8 books and a Leader. Dr. Shah is the former president of Islamic Circle of North America and is currently serving as the Secretary General of Fiqh Council of North America.
— Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, founder of Voices of Muslims (VoM).
Dr. Shah received his Ph. D. (Theology and Religious Studies) from the University of Wales, U. K., obtained his M.A. (Hons), (Islamic Studies: Usuluddin with specialization in Comparative Religions) from the International Islamic University, Islamabad, Pakistan and B. A. (Hons), (Islamic Studies: Usuluddin) from the same university. He has taught at the International Islamic University Islamabad, University of Wales, University of North Florida, St. Thomas University and Cardinal Stritch University. His recent Publications are Islam's Reformation of Christianity, Islam And The English Enlightenment: The Untold Story and St. Thomas Aquinas and Muslim Thought.
In his most recent book “ Islam and the English Enlightenment – the untold Story”, Dr. Shah demonstrate how our founding father Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Admas were influenced by Islam’s universal values of justice, equal rights, human rights, legal and governing system among others.
Thomas Jefferson owned a copy of the Qur'an, which was the second edition of a 1734 translation by George Sale, a two-volume set published in London in 1764. This set was sold to the Library of Congress in 1815, and rebound by the Library in 1918. The daybook of the Virginia Gazette records the purchase of this edition by Jefferson in Williamsburg in 1765. There are no other known records of Jefferson reacquiring this work, suggesting perhaps that it survived the fire at Jefferson's family home, Shadwell, in 1770.
“Never before to my knowledge has the cross-fertilisation of Western and Islamic ideas been so encyclopedically documented as it is here. In reading Islam and the English Enlightenment, you will never see the relationship between Islam and the West in the same way again.”, ROBERT F. SHEDI NGER Professor of Religion, Luther College
“I have learned so much from these lectures enabling me to have a very fruitful dialogue with my Muslim and non-Muslim friends and neighbors brining us even more closer intellectually”, Said Fahad Khan, an active member of VoM and lectures organizer.
Michael Allen Gillespie, Professor of Political Science & Philosophy, Duke University says “Dr. Shah convincingly demonstrates the central role that Islam played in shaping the values and ideas of the Enlightenment reformers such as John Locke and Isaac Newton who had helped to produce the modern world.”
“I am so pleased with the Georgia Muslim community. They are engaged with the community at large philanthropically, civically, politically, spiritually and economically contribute to the tax base of the state. Georgia Muslim community can easily become a role model for the rest of the Muslim communities across the nation”, Said Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah.
ABOUT THE VOM. The Voices of Muslims (VoM) is a grass-root organization of Muslim Americans encouraging participation of Muslims and Non- Muslims in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights and anti-islamophobia narrative.
info@voicesofmuslims.org
Mr. Fahad Khan
+1 (786) 878- 7777
rahim shah
Sir Foundation
