Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,926 in the last 365 days.

Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Monday, February 27, 2023; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, February 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after close of market on Monday, February 27, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173524/f531c7c588.        

Fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media   Investors
Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_moses@oxy.com 		  Neil Backhouse
713-552-8811
investors@oxy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Monday, February 27, 2023; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.