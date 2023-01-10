33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown identified as location for Overdose Prevention Site

CANADA, January 10 - The Province of Prince Edward Island announces location of Overdose Prevention Site, which will save lives and promote both public health and public safety. 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown has been selected as the location for the Overdose Prevention Site as it is situated in a mixed-use area and is within walking distance to key services. This will provide stability to both clients and the operator of this service.

“Treatment, prevention, and harm reduction all work together to help build healthy and safe communities. As a harm reduction service, the Overdose Prevention Site will help save lives and connect people to available supports and services. We look forward to positive collaboration with our municipal partners so that we can implement this life saving service and help address the overdose crisis.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

An Overdose Prevention Site is a federally approved service that provides a safer, supervised environment for people to consume pre-obtained substances, and to be connected to services such as housing supports and addictions and mental health treatment. This service does not negatively impact public safety as it reduces substance use in public spaces and reduces needles discarded in Island communities. With drug related overdoses on the rise in PEI, the location was identified as the most strategic option based on the urgent need, construction timelines and implementation costs for an overdose prevention site. The overdose prevention site will be evaluated to support continuous improvement of service delivery.

A Community Engagement Plan has been developed to share information with area residents, answer any questions, and collect feedback that will support the successful implementation of this important service. The Department of Health and Wellness alongside members from the Community Harm Reduction Steering Committee will lead the community engagement activities. Information will be made available on how to participate in upcoming community engagement activities.

In the coming weeks, an Overdose Prevention Site Operator will be announced as the selection process is ongoing. The Department of Health and Wellness will be working towards securing a vendor to complete renovations to the selected location. These steps will overlap with one another to support more timely implementation of services.

The Community Harm Reduction Steering Committee alongside the Harm Reduction Coordinator have been providing advice and guidance on how best to implement harm reduction services, including the Overdose Prevention Site. Engagement with people who have lived and living experience with substance use was completed on how best to meet their needs when it comes to an Overdose Prevention Site. The report, entitled "Safe, More Dignified, Based on My Humanity", summarizes feedback from people with lived and living experience.

