Highwoods to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Tuesday, February 7th

Conference Call
Wednesday, February 8th, at 11:00 A.M.
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 7th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 8th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2023

The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2023 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Quarter Tuesday Release Wednesday Call
First April 25 April 26
Second July 25 July 26
Third October 24 October 25

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:     Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924
     

