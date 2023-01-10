Submit Release
Varonis Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets Monday, February 6, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call Monday, February 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13735424. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 13, 2023, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13735424.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company's website (https://ir.varonis.com), and the replay will be archived on the website for one year.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.  

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com


