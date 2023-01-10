Results of B.C.’s cannabis engagement available in ‘what we heard’ report

CANADA, January 10 - Feedback gathered through the Province’s public engagement about cannabis is now available online.

In spring 2022, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General invited Indigenous partners, stakeholders and anyone living in British Columbia to provide their thoughts on non-medical cannabis-consumption spaces. A summary of the feedback is now available online in a “what we heard” report.

“Health and safety are our utmost priorities as we consider how provincial cannabis policies could evolve,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “This report provides valuable insights into people in B.C.’s perspectives on cannabis and will help guide our work to support a strong, diverse and safe legal cannabis sector across the Province.”

Information was gathered to assess the level of public support and interest, and public-health and safety implications of cannabis-consumption spaces. Feedback was sought through a demographically and geographically representative telephone survey, an online survey and written submissions.

“Exploring the feasibility of cannabis-consumption spaces is another way B.C. is working to support the success of the industry,” said Brittny Anderson, Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism. “With the recent introduction of a licence for farm-gate sales, understanding public opinion on cannabis-related hospitality and agri-tourism activities is a practical next step. The feedback in this report will play an important role in the development of provincial policies.”

Quick Facts:

730 respondents completed the telephone survey

15,362 respondents completed the online survey

66 written submissions were received from individuals, businesses and organizations

Learn More:

Learn more about consumption spaces and read the “what we heard” report here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/impact/cannabis_consumption_spaces_results/

For more information about cannabis sales licensing in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing/non-medical-cannabis-licenses

For information about cannabis regulation in B.C., visit: https://www.cannabis.gov.bc.ca