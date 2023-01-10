January 10 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Sworn in for Second Term in Office

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 10, 2023 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold was sworn in for a second term as Colorado’s 39th Secretary of State and released the following statement:

“It is a privilege and honor to serve the people of Colorado as Secretary of State. Over the past four years, we have made immense strides in increasing voting access and strengthening election security. Every eligible Coloradan—regardless of political affiliation—can make their voice heard in our elections. Colorado continues to be a beacon of hope on voting rights.

“In a second term in office, I will continue to protect every Coloradan’s rights and expand access to the ballot box, increase election security, and provide Colorado’s small businesses and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.”

Griswold was sworn in on a Tanakh, a religious book that includes the Torah, Neviʾim, and Ketuvim; and an 1876 Colorado Constitution, published in Denver by Tribune Book and Printing House.

Griswold was first elected in November 2018 and re-elected for a second term in November 2022. At her swearing-in, Griswold wore a white suit in honor of the suffragette movement, all of the women who have served before her, and the women across the country who are now serving their communities.

Griswold is one of the few women ever to be elected to statewide executive office in Colorado. In 2019 she became the first Democrat elected since 1958 and is the first incumbent Secretary of State elected to a second term in over 20 years. Griswold is the first Democratic woman to serve in the position and also the youngest Secretary of State in the country.

Since taking office, Secretary Griswold has overseen seven statewide elections, protected Coloradans’ Constitutional right to vote, and supported the State’s business community by cutting red tape, protecting businesses from fraud, and lowering the cost of starting a business.

During her first term in office, Secretary Griswold led the passage of the largest democracy reform in the country and has worked over the past four years to strengthen the Colorado Election Model, including by:

Launching statewide systems so that every Colorado voter can track their ballot and fix signature or ID discrepancies with ease;

Launching statewide systems so that every Colorado voter can track their ballot and fix signature or ID discrepancies with ease; Increasing mail ballot drop boxes by over 65%;

Passing automatic voter registration reform, which has registered hundreds of thousands of eligible Coloradans to vote;

Establishing a unit within the Secretary of State’s office focused specifically on protecting Colorado’s elections from cyber-attacks, foreign interference, and disinformation campaigns;

Guaranteeing drop boxes and voting centers on most college campuses and tribal lands to make it easy for all eligible Coloradans to cast a ballot.

Secretary Griswold has also prioritized and helped pass legislation to strengthen Colorado’s Democracy and support small businesses, including: