Chef David Rosov of Palm Beach Private Chefs, Commissioned to Work on the Geotechnical 290 ft M/V Fugro Explorer Vessel in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico.

PALM BEACH, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Rosov of Palm Beach Personal Chefs is a celebrated head chef who has achieved an impressive feat: he served as the rotational executive chef aboard the 290 ft Fugro explorer geotechnical vessel for 45 days, aiding in two-year campaigns across Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico. During his tenure, David worked with Mobile petroleum Shell Petroleum Exxon Petroleum, alongside Petro Bras Brazilian Petroleum from 2010 to 2012.

As the head of all culinary operations, Chef Rosov was responsible for the food 24/7 on the ship. Not only did he have to cook for the 70 mariners, but he also had to accommodate the unique diets of the ocean and oil exploration scientists. Despite the challenges that came with such a high client number, Chef Rosov was able to create memorable meals for everyone on board. He attributes his success to his investment in routine training with his team. This ensured that everyone was on the same page and working together towards a common goal.

David Rosov’s team understands food and are trained to serve customers in a way that meets every individual's unique expectations.

David Rosov is a chef open to never-ending culinary exploration. His impressive dossier and extensive traveling has presented him with some remarkable opportunities. From preparing meals for the likes of celebrity entrepreneur, Dr. Dre (also known as Andre Young), to working as the personal chef to the late Barron Hilton from 1994 - 98; these experiences have allowed Rosov to become a true explorer and innovator of food. Additionally, his artistry has been invited onto the private island Musha Cay in the Bahamas, owned by magician David Copperfield. Such elite engagements have enabled Rosov to establish a reputation of trend-setting delectable cuisine in the world of haute cuisine.

Below are some reviews from some of his profile clients.

“Your outstanding attention to detail made our wedding exceptionally wonderful. You were very friendly, prompt and quickly put us at ease. Thanks, Palm Beach Personal Chefs”

-Ronald Hilton

“You made our special event a truly memorable experience. From the very beginning, you were patient and understanding. You fully understood our needs and went above and beyond to make our special night even more special. Thanks, Palm Beach Personal Chefs”

-Jerry Weintraub

Going into the future, Rosov is looking to expand the reach of his clients. He has trained

his team on a variety of international cuisines from around the world and can now comfortably serve his clients from Europe, Asia, and anywhere else on the globe.

Rosov even offers classes to aspiring chefs who wish to become private chefs like himself. Classes are offered in groups of six or less, with the aim being to offer highly personalized training meant to meet the needs of anyone looking for an exclusive culinary experience.

Since its founding by David Rosov, Palm Beach Private Chefs has been providing personalized cuisine experiences to many of the world's elite members. In this time, they have built an impressive list of clients who have had their work served in yachts and private islands. They have also earned the admiration of top celebrities. The firm specializes in a range of cooking services, such as personal chefs for homes, yachts, and offices, catering for workplace events, gourmet cook and freeze programs, and home shopping. Whether someone needs help with a large scale event or just wants to bring high-end dining experiences to their own table, Palm Beach Private Chefs is the place to go.

To learn more about this service, check

out their website at https://palmbeachpersonalchefs.com/

Phone # (772) 218-0940



