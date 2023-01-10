Khalsa Salsa & Khalsa Kitchen Announce New Shelf-Stable Indian Fusion All-Purpose Salsa Starter

If you can cut up onion, tomatoes, and cilantro, you are all set. We are giving you the exact recipe to make our tastiest, award-winning Classic, Black Bean and Mango Habanero salsas in minutes.” — Rupinder Kaur

BEAVERTON, OR, UNIED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khalsa Salsa, a local BIPOC and woman-owned Indian Fusion Salsa company, announced a new set of market-disrupting “salsa starters” – complementing their award-winning fresh Indian Fusion Salsas. The new product comes in an attractive pouch that is shelf-stable for 12 months.

This new product line is a win-win for retailers, distributors & customers alike. Retailers & distributors no longer need the expensive refrigerated shelf space or warehouse and/or risk of spoilage. Customer can make fresh Indian Fusion Salsas in minutes whenever they want. Check here for a quick online demo.

“We are so excited to announce our new shelf-stable Indian Fusion Salsa Starter Sauce product line under the Khalsa Kitchen banner. With the announcement of this product, we are giving away our ‘Secret Sauce’. It allows customer to make Indian Fusion Salsa at home, anytime, anywhere in the world,” said Rupinder ‘Rippy’ Kaur, Founder & CEO of Khalsa Salsa & Khalsa Kitchen. “If you can cut up onion, tomatoes, and cilantro, you are all set. We are giving you the exact recipe to make our tastiest, award-winning Classic, Black Bean and Mango Habanero salsas in minutes,” continued ‘Rippy’ Kaur.

“These sauces are much more than just salsa starters. They can be used for marinating, grilling and as a simmer sauce. Add them to veggies, salads, pastas, or use it as a delicious pizza sauce, the possibilities are limitless,” said Sukhdev Singh, Founder & Chief of Product Development.

Khalsa Salsa will also be presenting new products at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from January 15th to January 17th at Booth 3201 on the main floor.



Khalsa Salsa

Khalsa Salsa is based in the greater Portland area and creates a memorable line of Indian Fusion salsas that includes 2022 Specialty Foods Sofi Award Winning Classic Salsa, Black Bean and 2021 Good Food Award Winning Mango Habanero. They create healthy, gluten free, vegan salsas made with fresh locally sourced ingredients with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Khalsa Salsa is a BIPOC owned, and woman led company committed to "Vand Chhakna" which is sharing what one earns with those in need and do so by supporting organizations who are giving back to the community. Khalsa Salsa donates a portion of their profits to various non-profits throughout the Pacific NW. Learn more at www.khalsasalsa.net.

COMPANY NAME MEDIA CONTACT:

Khalsa Salsa info@khalsasalsa.net Instagram @khalsa_salsa

Rupinder Kaur (Rippy) 503.781.8806 Sukhdev Singh 503.481.9805