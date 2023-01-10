Lumina Datamatics Launches Subject Matter Expert and Editorial Freelancer Recruitment Services

/EIN News/ -- NORWELL, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions, has launched their Subject Matter Expert (SME) and Editorial Freelancer Recruitment Services which uses a specialized recruitment strategy to successfully place individuals across a wide range of disciplines and contract-based roles.



Leveraging decades of experience successfully finding, hiring, and managing quality SMEs and editorial freelancers, the Lumina Datamatics team listens to a publisher’s needs to create a custom candidate profile and personalized recruitment plan. Our expert SME recruiters start with our extensive network of experienced freelancers across over 200 disciplines to find qualified, interested, and available candidates. When further recruitment is needed, a specialized recruitment strategy and deep industry knowledge are used to discover and recruit new talent. From identifying candidates through outreach, vetting, testing, and managing communication, Lumina Datamatics can handle all aspects of the SME and editorial freelancer search so publishers can focus on their content priorities.

Lumina Datamatics also offers ExpertSource Pro, a cloud-based freelancer management platform that grants publishers access to a pool of over 5,000 specialized freelancers. This includes SMEs across 200 disciplines as well as writers, copyeditors, indexers, instructional designers, graphic designers, project managers, and more. ExpertSource Pro can help a publisher assess skills and experience, connect with best-matched candidates, and includes a contracting and invoicing component.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, "Lumina Datamatics is committed to helping publishers as they continue to scale and seek talent to drive their businesses. As the publisher business model continues to evolve, I'm confident providing SME and Editorial Freelancer Recruitment Services will be a great resource for them."

For queries, please contact Jamie Israel, Vice President, Marketing, at Jamie.israel@luminad.com.

To learn more about Lumina Datamatics' services, visit https://www.luminadatamatics.com.