Tri Lite Welcomes Ned Atkinson as National Sales Consultant

ELMHURST, Ill. (PRWEB) January 10, 2023

Ned Atkinson will be representing Tri Lite as the new National Sales Consultant. For over 20 years he has been developing territories and growing sales for manufacturers within the lighting industry. Ned's education in Design which includes a BA and a postgraduate sponsorship from the Audi Design Foundation has helped fuel a passion for well made, innovative products and services.

"I love to tinker with products, to really understand every part of them. To me, this is key to knowing if your product will add value to your client. It's the same with relationships."

When Ned isn't calling on our valued customers or developing new relationships and markets, you will find him either lying under a classic car, halfway up a mountain on a bicycle, or playing Call of Duty with his daughters.

Please join us in giving Ned a warm welcome and expect him to be connecting with you soon!

