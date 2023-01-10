Gary Keller Named No. 2 Most Powerful Leader in Real Estate

Swanepoel Power 200 ranks most powerful executives in the residential real estate industry

Gary Keller, the co-founder of Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, was ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) as the nation's No. 2 most powerful person in real estate for 2023.

According to the SP 200 report, "Keller is the only leader to have been named one of the top five most powerful people in residential real estate brokerage for the past 10 years."

"This recognition marks once again a shared moment for our whole Keller Williams family," said Keller. "I'm honored to be in business with each of our team members and market center and agent partners as we continue to thrive together."

Marc King, the president of KW, was ranked No. 87 on the SP 200. King's position moved up dramatically from No. 145 in last year's ranking due his continued efforts to increase KW's market share and position the company as the place "Where Entrepreneurs Thrive."

"As we embrace our 40th year in business, we are truly reigniting a culture of supporting entrepreneurs," said King.

Sajag Patel, COO of KW, was ranked No. 163. In 2022, Patel was promoted to COO. He previously served as vice president of segments, having recently overseen the brand's community-based business initiative expansion.

The SP 200, created and published by real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty, and now in its 10th year, is the only formal annual analysis and ranking of the real estate industry's 200 most powerful and influential leaders.

"These exceptional leaders have a few things in common: a keen eye for hiring talent and a diligent focus on sustainable growth," said Stefan Swanepoel, executive chairman of T3 Sixty.

"Talented leaders," said Jack Miller, CEO of T3 Sixty, "are executives who can continue to right the ship even in untested waters, and the industry's top-ranked leaders have in the last year proven that they have earned their place at the helm."

