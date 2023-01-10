Westcliff University Athletics Program Sweeps the Competition in 2022 With Five Championship Titles and Multiple Performance Accolades

Westcliff Warriors Achieve Noteworthy Victories Across Sporting Categories with a Number of Championship Triumphs, Conference Awards and Top Tournament Recognitions

Westcliff University, a global higher education institution with a reputation for academic and athletic excellence, has cemented its legacy as a heavyweight contender in collegiate sporting events with a multitude of outstanding athletic achievements throughout the 2021-2022 season. Westcliff University Athletics includes 28 Westcliff Warriors teams composed of students from diverse backgrounds with a strong commitment to integrity, respect, academic excellence and good sportsmanship. Collectively, the Warriors scored two national and three conference/league championships along with multiple other individual and team recognitions throughout 2022 under the accomplished leadership of Shawn Harris, Dean of Athletics.

"Our faculty and staff strive to cultivate confidence, superior leadership skills and hard work ethic in our students to enable their success—and Westcliff University's athletic program is a prime example of what that looks like," said Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. "Our student-athletes are champions of character who inspire us and positively represent our school with their tenacious dedication, sportsmanlike conduct and pure athletic ability. We are proud of their impressive list of accomplishments this season and look forward to seeing their continued success, both on and off the field."

This year, Westcliff had a deep pool of fierce competitors on its men's beach volleyball and water polo teams that helped the university reach national champion status. The men's water polo team fought tirelessly to become victorious in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championship finals while also earning the tournament's prestigious Finals MVP and Defensive MVP awards. Meanwhile, the men's beach volleyball team's undefeated season snagged them the IVC League division championship title. They ended on an even higher note when they became the first-ever national champions for the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

Women's beach volleyball set the year off when they were crowned Cal Pac conference champions in the Spring, placing third at the NAIA Nationals and earned the covet-worthy Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards. Women's soccer also earned the Cal Pac conference championship this year in a highly competitive field. The men's beach volleyball and water polo teams would join the ranks of conference champions later in the year, while the women's basketball team went far into the Cal Pac conference tournament with multiple recognitions, including Player of the Year, Defender of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, First Team All Cal Pac and Champion of Character, all led by the Cal Pac Coach of the Year.

From the very beginning of the year, the winter sports season ignited the Westcliff Warriors year of athletic domination with both the men and women's swim teams hitting seasonal and personal best times during the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC) Championship Meet. Victory continued in the spring when track and field secured a gold medal in the Cal Pac 5000-meter event and cheer placed second at the U.S. National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Competition and two received the NCA All American awards. Westcliff's surf team finished fifth at the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) Nationals; and the baseball, softball and men's volleyball teams received a variety of notable Cal Pac recognitions including All Academic, Honorable Mention and many others. Cross country would conclude the year with NAIA Scholar Athlete and All Cal Pac Conference Awards while the men's soccer team secured five All Cal Pac awards. Women's volleyball also blazed through the season with a 10-match winning conference streak and multiple All Cal Pac Conference awards.

"Our student-athletes continue to conquer every challenge they face head on while wearing our school colors with honor and pride," said Westcliff Dean of Athletics, Shawn Harris. "We work hard to instill a leadership mindset and strong sense of integrity across the entirety of our athletics program – and these student-athletes rose to the occasion to embody the spirit of our university this year with a high level of performance. We are proud to have such dedicated individuals, coaches and teams within the Westcliff University Athletics program and are thrilled to recognize their incredible raw talent and long list of well-deserved sporting achievements."

