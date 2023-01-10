Award-Winning Telehealth Company MyTelemedicine Expands its White-Label Capabilities to Support the Growing Demand for Digital Adoption in Healthcare

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful rebrand of its award-winning telehealth service to Lyric Health, MyTelemedicine is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.mytelemedicine.com, focused exclusively on its core strength as an omnichannel white-label telehealth platform.

The new website highlights the expansion of its technology and integration capabilities, which enable healthcare companies to deploy their own customized branded telehealth initiative. MyTelemedicine streamlines the integration, delivery, and management of intelligent virtual care by leveraging its suite of solutions, that include their nationwide clinical network, customizable telehealth platform, and an in-house dedicated care coordination and navigation team that's available 24/7/365.

Companies looking to expand their services into the growing virtual care space can now leverage their turnkey virtual care solution, allowing them to deploy services in under 30 days or custom integration and development using their API suite to build custom workflows in their own user experience.

MyTelemedicine works with labs, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations to deliver custom-branded care with speed and flexibility. "This enables our clients the ability to scale up quickly. Clients don't have to start from scratch, and can focus on what matters, which is providing best-in-class care for their patients," said Rey Colón, founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine. "Virtual care is here to stay, and with the advancement of technology and the integration of data across the care continuum, we have seen better health outcomes that continue to improve overall health and reduce the cost of healthcare," said Colón.

Along with a client roster of over 120 white-label clients, MyTelemedicine's full-stack platform powers its own service brand Lyric Health, a virtual care ecosystem offered to employers and health plans. Lyric Health provides fully integrated virtual care, including virtual urgent and primary care, behavioral health, dermatology, virtual MSK, second opinion, and labs wrapped around its round-the-clock team of care coordinators to support the employees' journey. Now servicing over five million patients nationwide, MyTelemedicine was recognized in 2021 and 2022 by J.D. Power as a top telehealth service provider.

MyTelemedicine is an award-winning virtual care provider that enables third-parties to integrate and offer customized white-label telehealth services. More than five million members have used the MyTelemedicine platform through their brands Lyric Health, Access a Doctor, and GoLexi Pet Telehealth brands. It was recognized in 2021 and 2022 by J.D. Power as a top telehealth service provider and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

