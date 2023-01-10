PrideStaff Ranked a Top Franchise on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for Eleventh Consecutive Year

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur for the eleventh year in a row.

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur for the eleventh year in a row. Since entering at number 319 on the 2013 Franchise 500® list, PrideStaff has made the list each year thereafter and ranked number 284 on the 2023 list.

Now in its 44th year, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking highlights the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry over the last year—and how successful franchisors have succeeded in their competitive markets. This year's list showcases how varied the franchise world has become, offering franchisees a multitude of choices from restaurants and employment agencies to automotive and retail.

In an effort to understand and evaluate varied franchises to create the world's first, best, and most comprehensive ranking, Entrepreneur researches and assesses 5 key factors; costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise was scored based on more than 150 data points, and those with the highest cumulative ranking were included on the Franchise 500® list.

"With each year, the Franchise 500® ranking becomes increasingly more competitive, especially with the challenges and uncertainties of the of more recent economical landscape. Being recognized on this distinguished list for over a decade straight proves what a superb opportunity franchising with PrideStaff presents," said PrideStaff's Senior VP of Franchise Development, Paula Pizarro, CFE. "We credit our continued success to our unique franchise model; offering the best of local ownership, with national resources and support; our organizational agility, which allows us to pivot and thrive in any economy; our technological innovation, which gives us the ability to adapt in our rapidly-changing world; and our commitment to living Our Mission, to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' which keeps us focused on delivering exceptional results to our partners."

"Ranking among the top .5% of all organizations in the staffing industry, while also maintaining our position among Entrepreneur's elite, is a testament to our strength as a company and our excellence as a franchise opportunity," continued Pizarro. "We are thrilled to once again be ranked a top franchise, and we're looking forward to growing our presence across the nation in the thriving staffing industry."

This latest designation is one of many accomplishments PrideStaff has achieved for franchise excellence within the last year. In addition to making the 2023 Franchise 500® ranking, PrideStaff also received recognition by being named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchise for Veterans for a fifth consecutive year, Entrepreneur's Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000, and Franchise Times® Top 500 Ranking for a fourth consecutive year.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident. By investing in the client and talent experience, PrideStaff has become the only staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® 10-Year Client and Talent Diamond Awards for three consecutive years. The 10-year Diamond Award is earned by fewer than 0.5% of all staffing firms, placing PrideStaff in a truly elite group of companies that lead the industry in satisfaction.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff operates over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

