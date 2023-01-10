Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,921 in the last 365 days.

Stonier and Wylie preview the 2023 session, host town hall meeting Jan. 14

OLYMPIA—Anyone seeking to participate in their democracy during the 2023 legislative session has more options than ever before, including an in-person town hall meeting for people in the 49th District. 

“While this session is back in person, we’re keeping all the remote options that let more people than ever watch, listen, and participate in their democracy,” said Rep. Sharon Wylie (D-Vancouver. 

Wylie will be back home for an in-person town hall meeting on Saturday, Jan. 14, along with her seatmates, Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver) and Sen. Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver). The event is at the ESD Conference Center, 2500 NE 65th Avenue, Vancouver, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will also be recorded for broadcast on CVTV.org. 

Wylie was newly elected as co-chair of the Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee. She will also serve on the Finance and Transportation committees. 

My priorities this session are to continue the work to replace the I-5 Bridge, to support effective solutions to our crisis in housing and mental health and to evaluate our cannabis system now that it has been 10 years since the initiative,” Wylie said. “As always, I want to make sure our state is prepared for the future. Economic development, fiscal sustainability and programs that work to help people.” 

Stonier was once again elected Majority Floor Leader and will also serve on the following House committees: Appropriations, Education, Health Care & Wellness, and Rules. 

“This session, I’m focused on fighting for working families and kids,” Stonier said. “That includes the Washington Future Fund, House Bill 1094, which will help break the cycle for families fighting poverty. Because every child deserves to thrive in the state we call home.” 

The 2023 session started on Monday, Jan. 9 and is set to run for 105 consecutive days. 


You just read:

Stonier and Wylie preview the 2023 session, host town hall meeting Jan. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.