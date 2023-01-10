Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2022

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  December   YTD - December Beginning
Inventory
  2022 2021 %Chg   2022 2021 %Chg Dec 2022
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 10,643 14,518 -26.7   173,671 215,286 -19.3 88,734
  40 < 100 HP 6,429 7,085 -9.3   67,346 75,400 -10.7 28,770
  100+ HP 2,773 2,851 -2.7   26,422 23,729 11.3 8,062
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,845 24,454 -18.8   267,439 314,415 -14.9 125,566
4WD Farm Tractors 520 392 32.7   3,469 3,529 -1.7 529
Total Farm Tractors 20,365 24,846 -18.0   270,908 317,944 -14.8 126,095
Self-Prop Combines 735 632 16.3   7,267 6,278 15.8 908
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Contact: statisticsdepartment@aem.org
  Phone: 414.272.0943

