ChickQueen's Tandoori Chicken Sandwich a Hit with Customers

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since opening its doors in 2021, ChickQueen has quickly gained a reputation as a go-to spot for delicious and flavorful sandwiches and fried chicken. Customers from all over have been traveling to ChickQueen to try their unique blend of Middle Eastern and South Asian spices, and the buzz about ChickQueen's sandwiches continues to grow.



"We are thrilled by the response we have received from our customers," said Amir Waheed, owner of ChickQueen. "We are so glad that people are enjoying our sandwiches and we look forward to continuing to serve the GTA community and beyond."

With a wide range of options to choose from and a commitment to providing the best fast food experience possible, ChickQueen offers something for everyone. From fried and grilled chicken sandwiches to fried chicken, grilled chicken, tenders and sides, there is something on the menu for every taste.

In addition to their delicious food, ChickQueen is known for their friendly and knowledgeable staff and welcoming atmosphere. Customers can expect to be treated to a top-notch experience every time they visit.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to try ChickQueen's delicious sandwiches. Head to their locations in Toronto or Mississauga today and see what all the buzz is about. Here are some of the top seller sandwiches.

Tandoori Sandwich:

This delicious sandwich features a 100% chicken breast filet that has been marinated in a secret recipe for a full 48 hours and then double hand-breaded for the ultimate crunch. The chicken is fried to golden perfection and tossed in unique tandoori spices, giving it a flavor that is out of this world.

But the taste doesn't stop there - the Tandoori Sandwich is served in a seedy bun and topped with homemade tandoori sauce, making it the perfect balance of savory and spicy.





Double Crunchy Sandwich:

This mouthwatering creation features two juicy chicken patties that have been marinated in our secret recipe for a full 48 hours, resulting in a flavor that is truly unparalleled. The Double Crunchy Sandwich also includes a cheese slice and signature homemade chili mayonnaise, all served on a soft and fluffy brioche bun. Whether you're in the mood for a quick lunch or a satisfying dinner, the Double Crunchy Sandwich is sure to hit the spot.





Grilled Suppreme Sandwich

This savory sandwich features a succulent grilled chicken patty that has been marinated in a secret recipe for a full 48 hours, ensuring a burst of flavor in every bite. In addition to the mouthwatering chicken, the Grilled Suppreme Sandwich also includes a cheese slice, spicy jalapenos, and signature homemade chili mayonnaise, all served on a deliciously long seedy bun.





Since opening its first location in 2021, ChickQueen has gained a loyal following. It's no surprise that ChickQueen is expanding, as the restaurant's delicious food and excellent customer service have earned it a reputation as a go-to destination for quick and tasty meals. With six more locations set to open in 2023 and two already under construction, it's clear that ChickQueen is on the rise.

About ChickQueen

The brand started its restaurants in Dubai, expanded its reach over time, and has more than 270 outlets worldwide. The expansion of ChickQueen is the brand’s development plan, and they will expand their restaurants further to other regions. The restaurant will serve everything from chicken to sandwiches, tenders, and wings. They also serve special meals for families and kids. Drinks, desserts, and dipping sauces will make mouth-savoring dishes more delicious.

