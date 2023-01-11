Dr. Paul Osteen to Lead 8th Annual Global Health Conference in Houston, Texas

Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference will be back in-person with over 75 mission organizations February 17-18, 2023

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th annual Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference, co-founded by Dr. Paul and Jennifer Osteen, will be back in-person on February 17-18 in Houston, Texas.

M3 is designed to bring together doctors, nurses, dentists, and other healthcare professionals and students, as well as anyone who has a desire to use their skills to meet pressing global health and community related needs. Attendees will hear from experts in the field of global health and be inspired by men and women who are in the trenches, often in resource-limited settings, doing what they can to make a difference in people’s lives.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Reaching the Unreached.” Over the last few years amidst the pandemic, organizations faced many challenges getting help to the people who needed it the most, and the theme of the conference will focus on the lessons learned and how to overcome and even avoid some of the obstacles that were evident during the pandemic to help in moving forward.

“In Africa alone, 550 women die of pregnancy related complications each day, 1 in 10 children will die before five years of age, 1 in 4 children will die before 15 years of age, 50% of women do not receive pre-natal care, and 56 million Africans are living with an untreated surgical condition, and all of this was only amplified during the pandemic. It’s easy to look past these statistics and complicated issues, but our encouragement at the M3 Conference this year is to, instead, be a part of the solution because it is possible to make a difference and help build sustainable systems and infrastructure in resource-limited communities,” stated Dr. Paul Osteen.

More than 75 global mission organizations will be at the M3 Conference - organizations that change lives, communities, and nations. From caring for the sick to drilling for clean water, caring for orphans, and fighting human trafficking.

M3 is about connecting expertise, interest, and passion to the world’s needs.

The conference will be held at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas - home of the world’s largest medical center. Everyone is welcome; you do not have to be working in the medical field to attend as there are non-medical opportunities available as well. In addition, a pre-conference workshop with continuing education credits (CME) for physicians is also available.

What: 8th Annual Mobilizing Medical Mission (M3) Conference

When: Friday, February 17, 2023, 6:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. CST* and Saturday, February 18, 2023, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. CST

(*NOTE: A Pre-Conference Workshop with CME option is available on Friday, Feb. 17 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; additional fees apply. For more info: https://m3missions.com/conference/2023-pre-conference/)

Where: Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027

Registration: To register, go to www.m3missions.com Promo Code: 2023M310OFF for $10 off

Pricing: Main conference price ranges from $55-$110 per person. Pre-Conference Workshop pricing is $80 without CME; $120 with CME.

2023 M3 Conference Highlights:

- Exhibit Hall with over 75 organizations represented offering short-term and long-term opportunities to serve both locally and abroad.

- Over 30 incredible speakers who will share their experiences and cover a wide variety of topics, including global health, medical/dental/surgical missions, WaSH (water access, sanitation, and hygiene), disaster relief, orphan care, social justice, human trafficking, education, advocacy, nutrition, and more.

- A full-day Pre-Conference Workshop with CME Option.

- Nursing and Mission Hospital Resource Center that will offer opportunities to serve in mission hospitals and clinics around the globe, including many opportunities specifically for nursing professionals.

- Academic Research Poster Presentations.

- Valuable Conference Resources.

- The 2023 M3 Conference will benefit New India Evangelistic Association. To learn more about their work, visit: https://m3missions.com/conference/project-of-the-year-2023/

About Paul Osteen, MD, FACS and Jennifer Osteen, RN

Paul Osteen is a general and vascular surgeon. After practicing surgery for many years in Little Rock, Arkansas, he now travels for 4-5 months each year providing surgical care and medical education to remote and under-resourced countries in sub-Saharan Africa. When not abroad, he serves on the pastoral staff at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. He and his wife, Jennifer Osteen, RN, co-founded the Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference in 2016, which takes place in February each year. For more information, visit www.m3missions.com.

Jennifer Osteen, a registered nurse, has spent the last eleven years combining the two things she cares about most – her family and missions. She and her husband, Paul Osteen, MD, have traveled together with their children on trips ranging from two weeks to five months – serving mission hospitals and communities. Jennifer is co-founder of the Mobilizing Medical Missions (M3) Conference and a staff member at Lakewood Church. For more information, visit www.m3missions.com.