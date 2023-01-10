Bedrock Named Top Procurement Technology Provider of 2022 by CIO Review

Leading supplier management provider recognized for its technology innovation and customer support in annual list of top procurement solutions.

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedrock, a leading provider of procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology, has been named the top procurement solution of 2022 by CIO Review in their annual list of top procurement technology providers. The list, which features the company in the magazine's cover story, recognizes Bedrock for its innovative approach to streamlining procurement and AP processes and increasing efficiency for its clients.

According to the magazine, Bedrock stood out for its ability to automate key procurement and supplier management tasks, such as real-time onboarding, banking and risk verification, clean master data, smarter revenue recovery and simplified payments. This enables companies to alleviate manual processes, streamline their procurement technology stack, and provide complete transparency and visibility into their supplier ecosystem.

"We are honored to be recognized as the top procurement solution of 2022," said Osama Sabbah, Bedrock CEO & Founder. "At Bedrock, we are committed to delivering innovative technology that helps companies of all sizes improve their procurement processes. Our team works tirelessly to ensure that our clients have the tools they need to be successful in today's fast-paced business environment."

The magazine also noted Bedrock’s outstanding customer support team who run comprehensive outreach campaigns on behalf of clients, providing total white-glove service to help maximize the value of the company’s solutions.

Bedrock is also set to release new features and enhancements in the upcoming months, including automated payment prevention and a global supplier database to help its clients stay ahead of the curve.

Bedrock offers an integrated platform for real-time onboarding, banking and risk verification, clean master data, smarter revenue recovery and simplified payments. The company's technology helps businesses automate and streamline their procurement and AP processes, reducing manual efforts and increasing visibility and control over risk and spending.

