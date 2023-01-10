The Global Lateral Flow Assay Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The lateral flow assay market is expanding due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases such as the COVID-19 outbreak and the increasing cases of pregnancy testing around the world. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in the immunodiagnostic product arena, a rapidly aging population, rising demand for point-of-care testing, and rising consumer awareness about quick diagnostics, among other factors, are driving the lateral flow assay market growth.

The lateral flow assay market is expanding due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases such as the COVID-19 outbreak and the increasing cases of pregnancy testing around the world. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in the immunodiagnostic product arena, a rapidly aging population, rising demand for point-of-care testing, and rising consumer awareness about quick diagnostics, among other factors, are driving the lateral flow assay market growth.

DelveInsight’s Lateral Flow Assay Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading lateral flow assay companies’ market shares, challenges, lateral flow assay market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key lateral flow assay companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Lateral Flow Assay Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global lateral flow assay market during the forecast period.

Notable lateral flow assay companies such as Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Danaher, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, LumiraDx, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Technologies, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, OPERON, Abingdon Health, DIALUNOX, 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd., ADS Biotec Inc. (ADSTEC), and several others are currently operating in the lateral flow assay market.

and several others are currently operating in the lateral flow assay market. On August 25, 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company received the US FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test — the first at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test to use computer vision technology in a smartphone to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results.

Lateral Flow Assay Overview

Lateral flow assays (LFA) are techniques for detecting the presence (or absence) of a target analyte in a sample (matrix). These assays are commonly used in hospitals and clinical laboratories to detect specific antigens and antibodies, both qualitatively and quantitatively. In addition, lateral flow assay kits are used to test for infectious diseases, cardiac markers, pregnancy and fertility, cholesterol testing/lipid profiling, and drug abuse in a timely manner. They are also used for food and beverage testing.





Lateral Flow Assay Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global lateral flow assay market share among all regions. Factors such as the region’s growing infectious disease burden, rising demand for technologically advanced point-of-care diagnostics platforms, and increased awareness for early detection, among others, are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American lateral flow assay market.

In addition, the presence of global and regional manufacturers such as Qiagen, Roche, Abbott, and others involved in developing the lateral flow assay product will boost the lateral flow assay market. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to raise awareness about lateral flow assay will contribute to the growth of the lateral flow assay market in these regions.

Moreover, the increased emphasis on product development activities and device manufacturers’ keen interest in entering local markets contribute to the growth of regional lateral flow assay markets. As a result of the interaction of various factors, such as the presence of a large patient population, encouraging reimbursement policies, and new product launches in the region, the North American lateral flow assay market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Lateral Flow Assay Market Dynamics

The lateral flow assay market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons, one of which is the global rise in infectious disease cases. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency felt for the need for diagnostic tests to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection is another factor driving the growth of the lateral flow assay market. The SARS-COV-2 virus’s high virulence caused widespread panic and resulted in various stages of lockdown around the world. This created an urgent need for diagnostic methods and kits for detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus to design better care for both infected and uninfected people.

Furthermore, technological advancements resulted in the development of numerous rapid antigen tests to meet the need for reliable novel diagnostic kits to meet the pandemic’s urgency, positively impacting the lateral flow assay market growth during the forecast period (2022–2027).

However, difficulties in developing accurate diagnostic tests and equipment and variations in test results may be limiting factors in the lateral flow assay market growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Lateral Flow Assay Market CAGR ~5% Projected Lateral Flow Assay Market Size by 2027 USD 12.15 Billion Key Lateral Flow Assay Companies Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Danaher, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, LumiraDx, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Technologies, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, OPERON, Abingdon Health, DIALUNOX, 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd., ADS Biotec Inc. (ADSTEC), among others

Lateral Flow Assay Market Assessment

Lateral Flow Assay Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Readers [Bench-Top Readers, Digital/Mobile Readers], Kits & Reagents), By Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays) Market Segmentation By Application: Clinical Testing (Pregnancy Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Marker Testing, Others), Drug Development & Quality Testing, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Lateral Flow Assay Market 7 Lateral Flow Assay Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Lateral Flow Assay Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

