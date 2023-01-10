TERENCE BALAGIA JR. JOINS SHOES THAT FIT BOARD OF DIRECTORS FINANCE COMMITTEE
EINPresswire.com/ -- California nonprofit Shoes that Fit is proud to welcome Goldman Sachs veteran Terence Balagia Jr. to its Board of Directors. Balagia Jr. will serve on the Finance Committee at Shoes That Fit.
“We are thrilled to welcome Terence to the Shoes That Fit family. His considerable experience and expertise will be invaluable to Shoes That Fit as we work to reach more children each year.” - CEO and Executive Director of Shoes That Fit – Amy Fass
“Shoes That Fit is an organization that I have long admired. The work they do to help our children nationwide is truly awe inspiring so when the opportunity came along to join the team I didn’t have to think twice.”- Shoes That Fit Board Member – Terence Balagia Jr.
Balagia Jr. joined. Goldman Sachs in 2011 and is an investment advisor in the Los Angeles office. Prior to his current role, Balagia Jr. worked at the headquarters in New York managing the firm’s capital, including the design and execution of its capital stress testing program. Other roles included working at PricewaterhouseCoopers advising institutions on strategies to manage foreign exchange, commodity, and interest rate risk. Balagia Jr. earned his master’s in professional accounting from the University of Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Boston College and is a CFA® charter holder and a Certified Public Accountant. Additionally, he is a founding member of Wall Street for McCombs and serves as a student mentor at Loyola High School. He is also a member of the Wealth Management Advisory Board for the CFA® Society of Los Angeles.
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
