Audit Recommends the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission Implement and Maintain Proper Monitoring Controls 

Boston — In an audit released today, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump found the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) made payments totaling more than $497,000 to a vendor that was debarred and ineligible to receive these payments. Additionally, MRC did not have written employment agreements for all individuals participating in its On the Job Training (OJT) services. During the audit period, July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021, it was determined that 13 out of the 75 individuals who received MRC’s OCT services did not have formal written employment agreements between MRC, themselves, and their employers.

The audit recommends MRC improve its monitoring controls to ensure staff check the debarment status of contractors before awarding or renewing contracts. MRC should also improve its monitoring controls to ensure that it executes formal written employment agreements between MRC, employers, and the participating individuals and maintains these agreements in the individuals’ records.

“Practically speaking MRC should have been able to rely upon the due diligence of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) since DCAMM is responsible for identifying and negotiating on behalf of state agency with landlords. DCAMM failed in this regard it did not however relieve MRC of its own statutory responsibility. Further, this audit should serve as a warning to other state agencies that they should not rely on DCAMM and that they should do their own independent verifications of landlord status in order to prevent debarred landlords from benefiting from public tax dollars,” said Auditor Bump.

