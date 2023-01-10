Founder of Purpose-Led Marketing Agency, Got Legs Digital Visits Amputee Centre in Tanzania

/EIN News/ -- London, England, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



From Landfill to Legacy - How a London based Marketing Agency owner visits Tanzania and breaks the traditional mould by putting purpose before profit.

In October 2022, Gareth Bain, Founder and CEO of Got Legs Digital flew from London to visit an amputee centre in Tanzania. Got Legs Digital, a Growth Marketing agency based in London has been donating prosthetic legs to people in Sub-Saharan Africa for almost 3 years. To date, they have donated 464 legs with the aim of reaching a milestone of 500 donations by March this year.

Got Legs Digital is a purpose-led organisation which puts purpose before profit. They work with businesses to deliver end-to-end market solutions which help them get a leg up over their competitors. A percentage of each client is donated towards giving people a leg up in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I was privileged to experience first-hand the great work the team is doing in one of the rehabilitation centres in Tanzania. It is one thing to donate money every month, but it's another to actually be on the ground and talk with the people you are impacting. It makes it all worth it when you hear the stories,” said Gareth Bain.

“I met with Nasri Juma on my visit and he is now an award-winning athlete who runs long-distance marathons in Tanzania. He is an ambassador for our program and a beacon of hope to those who have just lost their limbs.”

The World Health Organisation estimates that there are 5.7 million people in sub-Saharan Africa who require prosthetic rehabilitation services. Around 61% of people with disabilities need assistive devices, yet only a small fraction of these can receive them.

“As a corporate business, it is important to give back and support our communities. As an ethical marketing agency, we are trying to change the industry for good. It's not all about profit but helping one another. Our clients feel good knowing that by working with us, they are making a bigger impact in the world.”

All this would not be possible without the help and support of the team at Leg4Africa who work tirelessly to recycle second hand prosthetic legs from ending up in landfills in countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

In the UK, approximately 5,000 prosthetic legs end up in landfills every year and thanks to Legs4Africa they are helping to drastically reduce this number. This figure is made even more appalling when compared to the 1.7 million amputees in Africa that are in dire need of a prosthetic limb to help them live independently.

“Unlike other marketing agencies, we do not set KPIs each year but rather KMIs which stand for Key Moments of Impact. Our worth is based on how many lives we can impact in a year and our clients and partners help us to achieve this goal,” said Gareth.

Sebastian Owen, a previous client said, “Gareth and his team at Got Legs Digital did some great work with our online business in such a short session. Very personal touch to the agency and you know they are there to help you out. I also love the charitable side and the great work they do raising money for amputees in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“Next time you need marketing services, think of Got Legs Digital. Not only will we do a great job but you will also be making an impact in the lives of so many others in need, just by working with us,” said Gareth.

About Got Legs Digital

Got Legs Digital is an award-winning Growth Marketing agency based in London. They launched in March 2020 (just before the global pandemic). They work with SME businesses & start-ups from around the world and help them scale and automate their marketing efforts. Got Legs Digital is on a journey to unlock the secrets to making meaningful revenue through business. Purpose first, profit second and everyone is happy.

For more information, please visit gotlegsdigital.com









###

For more information about Got Legs Digital, contact the company here:



Got Legs Digital

Gareth Bain

+44 (0) 2034759114

gareth@gotlegsdigital.com

7 Bell Yard, London, WC2A 2JR. United Kingdom



Gareth Bain