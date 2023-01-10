thINK Announces thINK Ahead 2023 to be Held July 17-19, 2023, the thINK Academy 2023 Live Class Schedule, and New thINK Board Appointments

thINK Ahead 2023 will be held July 17-19, 2023, at The Boca Raton. The annual in-person conference brings inkjet customers and industry experts together for networking, demos, and educational sessions, with the objective of accelerating success for Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers. To further facilitate accelerating inkjet success, the thINK Academy 2023 class schedule has been released. thINK Academy brings the community together throughout the year in live Zoom classes that cover a myriad of inkjet related topics. thINK also announces recent thINK Board appointments.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers, is pleased to announce that thINK Ahead 2023 will be held July 17-19, 2023, at The Boca Raton. Registration will open to all Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers in April 2023 and thINK Ahead 2023 partner sponsorship opportunities are now available on thINKForum.com/sponsor.



thINK Ahead 2023 will kick off with a thought-provoking keynote and Canon Solutions America update and follow with a wide variety of inkjet educational sessions with optional inkjet demos at the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center. Canon Solutions America inkjet partners will be on site enabling thINK Ahead attendees to learn about comprehensive inkjet solutions in lively partner discussions and in lunch-and-learn and theater presentations.



“There is simply no better way for Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers to accelerate success with inkjet than to attend the annual thINK Ahead conference,” said Lori Messina, President at Access Direct and newly announced thINK Board President.



To further facilitate accelerating inkjet success, the thINK Academy 2023 class schedule is available, and registration is open for inkjet learning throughout the year across a wide variety of inkjet topics. “Whether you are interested in the 2023 print industry roadmap, tapping into the photo specialty market, migrating volume to Canon inkjet, getting the attention of print buyers, designing for inkjet, workflow automation, critical communications, selling print to vertical markets, Web 3.0, or ideas on how to grow your inkjet print business, there’s a thINK Academy class for that,” said Tonya Powers, Director, Marketing, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America and thINK Board member.



Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers receive complimentary membership to thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers. thINK members can accelerate their success with inkjet by tapping into the wide variety of tools, training, and resources available on thINKForum.com.



“In addition to the annual thINK Ahead conference and robust thINK Academy class schedule, thINK members can access thINKForum.com to download press-ready print samples and direct mail campaign templates; access media packs and profiles and the most current evaluated inkjet media; get insights and learn about industry trends and new applications from market research reports and case studies; connect with other Canon Solutions America inkjet customers to collaborate on a project — and more,” said Pete Studer, President, Impact and newly appointed thINK Vice President/Treasurer. To learn more about thINK, visit thINKForum.com.



The thINK Board is pleased to announce the following newly elected thINK Board positions:

Lori Messina, President, Access Direct | thINK Board President

Pete Studer, President, Impact | thINK Vice President/Treasurer

Shelley Hyde, Co-Owner and Partner, PrintMailPro | thINK Co-Conference Chair 2023

Chris Wells, Executive Vice President, DS Graphics | Universal Wilde | thINK Co-Conference Chair 2023

Naveed Choudhry, Operations, Broadridge | newly appointed thINK Board Member

Other thINK Board members include:

Eric Hawkinson, Sr. Vice President, Innovatis Group | thINK Executive Director

Sheri Jammallo, Sr. Advisor, Canon Solutions America | thINK Executive Program Liaison

Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Canon Solutions America | thINK Board Member

Tonya Powers, Director, Marketing, Canon Solutions America | thINK Board Member

Larry Vaughn, Strategic Account Executive, Thomas Printworks | thINK Board Member

Todd Roth, VP Manufacturing & Distribution Core Publishing Solutions, a Thomson Reuters Business, served four years as thINK Board President and will continue serving on the thINK Board as Immediate Past President. “It has been a pleasure serving as the thINK Board President; I’ve learned as much as I’ve shared from this amazing community. I look forward to collaborating with our new thINK Board President, Lori Messina, and the rest of the thINK Board to continue fostering the success of the thINK community in my role as Immediate Past President,” said Todd Roth, thINK Board Immediate Past President and VP Manufacturing & Distribution at Thomson Reuters.

“I am pleased to accept the thINK Board President position and look forward to continued collaboration with the thINK Board to plan the annual thINK Ahead conference and ensure tools, training and resources are available that will help Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers thrive with inkjet,” said Lori Messina, President at Access Direct and newly announced thINK Board President.

Newly appointed thINK Board member, Naveed Choudhry, Operations, Broadridge, has been an active thINK member since its origination almost 10 years ago. As a frequent customer speaker sharing best practices related to transactional inkjet printing, Naveed will provide insight in his role on the thINK Board that will help shape educational sessions, tools, training and resources for transactional inkjet customers. “As we all know, learning never stops. I very much look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience while learning from others in the thINK community,” said Naveed.



“The thINK Board bring together years of experience, leadership and inkjet expertise and has led the thINK community to be one of the largest inkjet user groups in the country. I look forward to seeing the continued evolution and elevation of thINK, and supporting them every step of the way,” said Francis A. McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America.



About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

