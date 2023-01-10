Wildlife Commission to Hold Public Hearing in Marion

MARION, N.C. (Jan. 10, 2023) —The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct a public hearing in Marion on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. to accept comments on the 2023-2024 proposed changes to regulations on inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game lands and other regulated activities. The public hearing will be held at McDowell Technical Community College at 54 College Drive in the Cedar Building.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Jan. 30. Comments may be:

Presented in-person at the public hearing.

Submitted online.

Emailed (including full name and address) to regulations@ncwildlife.org .

Mailed (including full name and address) to Rulemaking Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1701.

After collecting and considering all public comments, Commissioners will discuss and vote on proposed changes at their February business meeting. Approved proposals will take effect Aug. 1. For more information, including the schedule for other public hearings, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.