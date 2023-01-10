Submit Release
Attorney General Hilgers and Governor Pillen Announce Human Trafficking Awareness Month

 

Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined Governor Jim Pillen to recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness month. 

 

Attorney General Hilgers stated, “Human trafficking is an abhorrent crime that happens in Nebraska, and Nebraska's citizens, and its law enforcement community, must be vigilant in fighting against this scourge. This year's report from the Human Trafficking Task force shows continued momentum as the state fights against this crime. We will build on our success and work to do more to rid our state of human trafficking and to heal the damage it causes.”

 

The 2022 Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force (NHTTF) Update details the new hotline launched by NHTTF and the Nebraska State Patrol. Nebraskans can submit tips to 1-833-PLS-LOOK to report signs of human trafficking in Nebraska. The hotline connects citizens to trained law enforcement with information they are able to pursue. The hotline has been promoted with posters across the state, including being displayed at every rest stop on I-80. 

 

The Task Force trained 2,700 Nebraskans in the last year to recognize the signs of human trafficking. Trainees included prosecutors, firefighters, TSA, law enforcement, college students, nonprofits, and community groups, along with many others. 

 

In 2022, Nebraska convicted 13 sex trafficking defendants of felonies, the largest number of such defendants convicted in a single year in state history. Since 2020, Nebraska has continued to prosecute 1.5 sex trafficking cases per month.

 

